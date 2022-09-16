OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Sept. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman man shot and killed after running from Kingman police officer

Originally Published: September 16, 2022 9:32 a.m.

KINGMAN - A 36-year-old man from Kingman who attempted to flee on foot after a traffic stop was shot and killed by a Kingman Police Department officer at about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to a KPD news release, the deceased was suspected to be wanted on a felony warrant, and was believed to be a passenger in the vehicle which was stopped in the 3500 block of Western Avenue. The passenger fled on foot to the 3600 block of Peterson Road, where the shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say if the suspect was armed, and referred all questions to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, which will be conducting an independent, outside criminal investigation of the incident, KPD wrote.

The officer involved, an eight-year veteran on the KPD, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State