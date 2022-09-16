Kingman man shot and killed after running from Kingman police officer

KINGMAN - A 36-year-old man from Kingman who attempted to flee on foot after a traffic stop was shot and killed by a Kingman Police Department officer at about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to a KPD news release, the deceased was suspected to be wanted on a felony warrant, and was believed to be a passenger in the vehicle which was stopped in the 3500 block of Western Avenue. The passenger fled on foot to the 3600 block of Peterson Road, where the shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say if the suspect was armed, and referred all questions to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, which will be conducting an independent, outside criminal investigation of the incident, KPD wrote.

The officer involved, an eight-year veteran on the KPD, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.