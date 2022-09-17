Isco expanding in Kingman

KINGMAN – In 2019, Isco Industries worked with the City of Kingman Economic Development Team to purchase roughly 6.36 acres adjacent to their current facility as part of a storage yard expansion. This expansion will now provide Isco with the space needed for a future expansion of their current facility in the coming years.

According to a news release, Isco broke ground on an approximately 40,000 square-foot addition, almost doubling in size. The expansion will enable Isco to move its warehousing capacity to the new building freeing up about 20,000 square feet of production space for piping.

The company says the expansion will allow it to hire an additional 20 employees over the next couple of years. Between building costs and the addition of new equipment, Isco will be investing over $6 million into the Kingman plant.