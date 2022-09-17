Mohave County Assessor wants to add ‘layer of security’ for homeowners

KINGMAN – Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch explained the department's program to combat property theft.

Kentch, who is also the Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman, told the Conservative Republican of Kingman Club at its Monday, Sept. 12 meeting that the $50 opt-in program can help with the “rare, but possible,” issue.

Kentch said the change in address can sometimes cause people to lose their property, so the assessor's office created a program that makes it so a change in address can’t be made without the property owner's consent.

“You need to feel secure that someone can’t come steal your property,” Kentch said.

The county is spearheading the program and Kentch hopes it’s a success and can be introduced to the state Legislature. While kinks are being worked out, Kentch wants the measure to be an extra layer of security.

“What this allows you to do is you fill out with the notary, we have a notary that is validating who you are, and you will not allow your property address to be changed unless you say so again with another notary notarized form,” Kentch said.

Kentch said that as an assessor, she cannot ask for proof of property ownership, so if someone calls and requests an address change, she can’t ask for proof of ownership.

“The statute does not say in order for you to change your address, you have to show an ID. Because of that, I can’t ask for it,” Kentch said.

The program makes it so the property owner can refuse a change in address unless they choose to change iti.

“The tax bill goes to a different address for three years and Sally Smith then forecloses on her own father’s property,” Kentch said in her example. If an individual pays the taxes for three years, they qualify to foreclose that property.

For properties within a trust, Kentch said every successor has to have notarized signatures. So if an individual dies, the successor has to be on the form and have signatures notarized.

“This gives you that extra layer of security that nobody can change your address without you knowing,” Kentch said.