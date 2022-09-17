Preps: Lee Williams FB team wins, KHS is no longer unbeaten

KINGMAN – Lee Williams is winning again, and all is right with the world.

The Volunteers, after a season-opening loss to Lake Havasu just a year removed from a Class 4A playoff runs, have won two straight. They dismanted an outmatched Estrella Foothills squad 50-6 by building a 28-0 lead in the first half.

The Volunteers improved to 2-1 on the campaign with a second consecutive win. Estrealla Foothills fell to 0-3.

Senior quarterback Troy Edwards completed 16-of-22 pass attempts for 245 yards for Lee Williams. The Volunteers gained just 80 yards on the ground, with Edwards picking up 49 yards on seven carries. Sophomore Iaiah Orozco added 42 yards on six totes.

Football

Yuma 34, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Yuma High School Criminals stole Kingman’s shot at a perfect season with a 34-0 win on Friday at Kingman High School.

Yuma pitched a shutout, limiting Kingman to a negative-five yards passing and 174 yards rushing on the night.

Sophomore running back Tyler Kerber led Kingman with 181 yards on 30 carries, but couldn’t crack the end zone.

The Bulldogs struggled to stop the pass as Yuma junior quarterback Reggie Antone threw for five touchdowns, including four to senior Giovanni Robinson. Yuma led 21-0 at the half and cruised to the win to improve to 3-2. Kingman slipped to 3-1.

Volleyball

Kingman Academy 3, Northland Prep Academy 1

FLAGSTAFF – Kingman Academy remained undefeated in regular season play with a 3-1 win over host Northland Preparatory Academy on Thursday, Sept. 15. The set scores were 21-25, 25=23, 25-18, 25-18.

River Valley 3, Kingman 0

FORT MOHAVE – River beat Kingman 3-0 (17-25, 22-25, 19-25) in a high school girls volleyball game on Friday, Sept. 16.