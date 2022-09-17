OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Sept. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Sunday’s Mohave County Fair Schedule

A sheep named Travis, who is nicknamed “Daisy,” gets a trim before judging at the Mohave County Fair on Thursday, Sept. 15. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

A sheep named Travis, who is nicknamed “Daisy,” gets a trim before judging at the Mohave County Fair on Thursday, Sept. 15. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: September 17, 2022 6:13 p.m.

The list of Mohave County Fair events follows for Sunday, Sept. 18:

Community stage:

– 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics

– 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bud Mickle Band

– 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics

Family Stage:

– 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Beale Street Theater

– 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Peach Springs Elementary Bird Dancers

Fair Information:

– The fair and the exhibit hall is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. The carnival is open from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Parking costs $5, cash only. Admission costs $5 for ages 5-12, 10 for adults, and $5 for seniors age 65 and older, veterans, and first-responders that have ID.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State