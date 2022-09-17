Sunday’s Mohave County Fair Schedule

The list of Mohave County Fair events follows for Sunday, Sept. 18:

Community stage:

– 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics

– 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bud Mickle Band

– 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics

Family Stage:

– 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Beale Street Theater

– 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Peach Springs Elementary Bird Dancers

Fair Information:

– The fair and the exhibit hall is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. The carnival is open from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Parking costs $5, cash only. Admission costs $5 for ages 5-12, 10 for adults, and $5 for seniors age 65 and older, veterans, and first-responders that have ID.