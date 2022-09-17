Update: Kingman man who claimed to have a gun is killed by Kingman police

KINGMAN – A Kingman police officer shot and killed a man who authorities said declared he had a gun while reaching around his waistband, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Authorities ultimately found no weapons in the immediate area where the shooting occurred late Thursday in Kingman, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The man was identified as 36-year-old Marcus Adam Fuentes.

Fuentes was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over during a traffic stop in the 3500 block block of Peterson road after authorities learned he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a felony probation violation out of Maricopa County, the sheriff's office said.

Fuentes ran from the vehicle and hid behind a pillar in the 3600 block of Peterson Road, reportedly telling Kingman officers that he had a gun and wasn't going back to prison, the sheriff's office said.

A Kingman police officer fired at Fuentes after officers attempted to negotiate with him and after Fuentes reportedly moved in a way to avoid being noticed, the sheriff's office said.

Fuentes was pronounced dead at a Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The name of the officer, an 8-year veteran with KPD, is on standard, administrative leave.

Related Stories