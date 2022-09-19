Bullhead City Police seek stabbing suspects

BULLHEAD CITY - Bullhead City Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred early morning on Sunday, Sept. 18, where a mother and daughter were stabbed.

On Sunday police were called to a stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of the Fastrip gas station on the 1100 block of Highway 95, according to a Bullhead City Police Facebook post.

Police said a 28-year-old female was screaming that her mother, age 57, had just been stabbed.

The mother was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center by paramedics with several stab wounds to her abdomen area. The daughter also suffered a stab wound to her arm and was transported to WARMC for treatment. Both victims were treated and released.

It was reported that the two female victims got into a verbal confrontation with an unknown male and female suspect inside the store. The altercation continued out in the parking lot when the victims were stabbed by the female suspect.

The female suspect is described as a short, light-skinned Hispanic female, with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing short white shorts and a black shirt. The male suspect is described as a clean-shaven Hispanic man, with a tall and slender build. The two suspects left in a dark colored four-door vehicle with tinted windows, possibly a Honda or a Mustang.

If anyone has any information, contact Bullhead City Police at 928-763-1999.