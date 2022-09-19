Rain in Kingman forecast

KINGMAN - A windy Monday, and the potential for rain from Wednesday into Friday, awaits Kingmanites this week, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

NWS predicts a high of 90 degrees on Monday, Sept. 19 with south-southwest of winds of 15 mph to 20 mph in the morning, and gusts to 28 mph.

There will be a 30% chance of showers from Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon, and a “slight” chance thunderstorms Thursday night and all day Friday.

High temperatures will range from 90 on Monday through 83 on Wednesday during the forecast period, with temperatures rising back up to around 90 degrees on the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.