Andy Devine Days: Andy Devine Days and rodeo slated for this weekend

KINGMAN – If there’s anything Kingman residents like as much as a rodeo, its a parade. They’ll get both this weekend, as the annual Andy Devine Days celebration unfolds.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Beale Street in downtown Kingman. Dozens of units are expected. There is no charge to attend.

The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association Rodeo will have its annual rodeo in Kingman on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24.

Presented by the Kingsmen Andy Devine Rodeo Committee, the rodeo will be full of competition, a dance and more. The rodeo will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.

On Friday gates open at 4 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6 p.m. A dance will follow.

On Saturday the event slack competition starts at 9 a.m. with gates opening at 2 p.m. The rodeo will commence at 4 p.m.

For adults, tickets cost $15 and veterans pay $12. Children ages 7-16 pay $10, and children age six and under are free. Purchase tickets at https://kingsmenrodeo.org/tickets/.

The 45th Annual Andy Devine Awards Dinner is slated for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. to highlight businesses and individuals that have made an impact in the community. Tickets cost $35 and the event will be held at Beale Celebrations at 201 N. Beale St. in Kingman. To purchase tickets visit http://www.kingmanchamber.com/.

Finalists for the awards include:

– Business of the Year: Frozen Yogurt Island, Hope Haven Assisted Living Home and Pitchfork Market.

– Educator of the Year: Christinah Curtis, Shelley Oestmann and Stephanie Roundy.

– Student of the Year: Brooke Forsse, Lanie Dela Pena and Sophia Meredith.

– Citizen of the Year: Anita McKenzie-White, Art Stiers and Colleen Kirby.

– Public Service Award: Annie Meredith, Mike Cobb and Yvonne Cossio.

– Lifetime Achiever Award: Butch & Chris Meriwether, Dan Messersmith and Susan McAlpine.

– Organization of the Year: Annie’s Art Attic, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center and VFW Post 3516.

– Most Improved Commercial Property: Horizon Community Bank and Liquid Bistro.