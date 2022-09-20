OFFERS
Bracket shoots 34 to lead Vols' golf team

Originally Published: September 20, 2022 2:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys golf team beat Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave high schools at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Coach Scott Lander’s Volunteers won by 19 strokes with 161, followed by Bradshaw Mountain (180) and Mohave (236).

The Vols also took individual honors, with senior Robert Brackett carding a 2-under part 34 in the nine-hold match. Other finishers for Lee Williams include sophomore Jacob Lander (37), junior Brodie O’Banion (44), senior Caden Moore (46), junior Ethan Arney (46), and sophomore Slade Fisk (52).

