Wed, Sept. 21
Chance of rain or thunderstorms in Kingman forecast

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30% chance of rain for the Kingman area on Wednesday, Sept. 21. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 20, 2022 5:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – The primetime for monsoon season has long passed, but after a wet summer, it appears the rains will persist into the fall.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, there will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, Sept. 21 along with south winds of 10-17 mph and gusts to 26 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Wednesday night, with south-southeast winds of 6-13 mph and gust to 20 mph.

Thursday will be sunny but windy, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

High temperatures will range from 93 on Tuesday to 84 today during the NWS’s seven-day forecast period. Overnight lows will be in the low- to mid-60s, the agency predicts.

While rainfall totals vary widely across the area, 5.96 inches of rain have fallen at the weather service’s officials recording station at the Kingman Airport.

