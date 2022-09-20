OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Sept. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Fire destroys 2 homes, damages 3 in Havasu

La’Erica Conner-Sims, For the Miner
Originally Published: September 20, 2022 6 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – At least five manufactured homes were damaged in a fire that broke out on Friday evening, Lake Havasu City Fire Department said.

Two houses were destroyed, fire officials said. Several neighboring properties in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive near Anita Avenue were damaged by the fire that started around 9 p.m.

Resident Kelly Hansen escaped from her home after noticing her neighbor’s house on fire. Hansen and her two children were housed overnight by her father-in-law after her house became engulfed in flames.

“It’s hard to look in your window and see your roof in your house,” Hansen said. “The police and the fire – they were all amazing. All the neighbors were amazing and asked what they could do to help us.”

Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Jeff Kemp says the cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated by firefighters.

All six fire stations were present during the fire.

“Technically, it affected five homes with exposure but two of them were lost,” Kemp said. “We’ve been there all night.”

LHCFD’s Engineer Mark Martz was in the first engine to arrive on scene. He described the area as having “flames everywhere.”

Hansen says a Gofundme is being planned by a close friend.

No injuries were sustained but extensive damage to two of the homes was reported.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State