Wed, Sept. 21
Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council lands $20,000 grant from disabled vets foundation

The Kingman-based Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council has received a $20,000 grant from the a disable veterans foundation. Pat Farrell, JAVC president and executive director, is pictured. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club file photo)

Originally Published: September 20, 2022 5:43 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, September 20, 2022 6:03 PM

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County has received a $20,000 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

The grant will pay for the organization’s veteran assistance programs. JAVC helps veterans with housing, employment, health care and more. JAVC has provided service to over 4,000 military veterans and families.

“We welcome the DVNF to our village of more than 50 organizations, agencies and other support groups including Veterans Service Organizations,” Executive Director and co-founder of JAVC Pat Farrell said.

“We are very excited to partner with the Veteran Council of Mohave County (JAVC). The abundance of resources compiled places this organization on the map in terms of providing needed assistance for our disabled and at-risk veterans,” CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt. Maj. Ret.), said.

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded – physically or psychologically – after defending the nation’s safety and freedom.

