Wed, Sept. 21
Mohave Community Orchestra opens new season on Oct. 11

The Mohave Community Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the College Park Baptist Church Community Center. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 20, 2022 5:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community Orchestra will present its first concert of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at College Park Baptist Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman.

Tom Boone will be conducting, according to a MCO news release.

Suggested ticket donations are $5 for adults and $10 for families.

The group continues to consist of adults and students from the local schools. They rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at College Park Baptist Community Center.

The concert will feature the following pieces:

– Irish Suite-Part 1 by Leroy Anderson

– Variations on a Theme by Haydn by Johannes Brahms

– On The Trail by Ferde Grofe’

– Divertimento in D by W.A. Mozart

– My Fair Lady by Frederick Lowe

– Featuring: I Could Have Danced All Night

– On the Street Where You Live

– I’ve Grown Accustomed to Your Face

– Get Me To The Church On Time

