Mohave Community Orchestra opens new season on Oct. 11
KINGMAN – Mohave Community Orchestra will present its first concert of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at College Park Baptist Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman.
Tom Boone will be conducting, according to a MCO news release.
Suggested ticket donations are $5 for adults and $10 for families.
The group continues to consist of adults and students from the local schools. They rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at College Park Baptist Community Center.
The concert will feature the following pieces:
– Irish Suite-Part 1 by Leroy Anderson
– Variations on a Theme by Haydn by Johannes Brahms
– On The Trail by Ferde Grofe’
– Divertimento in D by W.A. Mozart
– My Fair Lady by Frederick Lowe
– Featuring: I Could Have Danced All Night
– On the Street Where You Live
– I’ve Grown Accustomed to Your Face
– Get Me To The Church On Time
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: