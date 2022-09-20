Obituary | Joyce Smith

Joyce Smith, 91, met Jesus face to face on Aug. 12, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Ed and Ethel Klingener. She is preceded in heaven by her husband, Warren, and her sisters Edna Deal and Jean Trembly.

She was a mother to Terri Smith, Linda Lee (Russ), and Steven Smith (Shari); a grandmother to Becky Raymond (Doug), Russell Lee (Tanya), Joshua Smith, Renee Constantine (Vincent); and a great-grandmother to Ash, Abi, Aleah, Rory and Stefon.

She lived in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona. She was a pastor’s wife in Chinle and Seligman, Arizona; and a cook, baker, teacher, TOPS member and gardener. She was a lover of roses, hummingbirds, cardinals, cats, grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed working hard crossword puzzles every day, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and playing Mexican Train Dominoes.



While she lived in Tucson, she looked forward to Mondays and Fridays when she went to exercise at Sam Has Class; Tuesdays when she went to TOPS; and Wednesdays when she volunteered with the clothing pantry at GVR – God’s Vast Resources.

Joyce had a huge smile and was a great hugger. She loved Jesus very much and made the most of the time God gave her.

A memorial service will be held at Agape Baptist Church, 22385 W. Picacho, Seligman, Arizona, on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to God’s Vast Resources at Box 17508, Tucson, Arizona, 85731.