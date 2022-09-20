Obituary | Nathaniel Elias “Nate” Tomlin

Nathaniel Elias “Nate” Tomlin, 35, an abundantly joyful, gentle and optimistic husband, father, son, brother and friend to many, died Sept. 10, 2022 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Nate was born Jan. 20, 1987 in Lake Havasu City and at three days old, was adopted into the very excited home of Dick and Bonnie Tomlin in Kingman. With his older sister Cassie and younger brother Zack — his constant playmate and co-conspirator — he grew up chasing lizards, mastering video games and romping through the desert. A naturally gifted athlete, Nate excelled on the Kingman Dolphin Swim Team and lettered in tennis, soccer, and swimming at Kingman High School. After graduation, he studied and worked in Flagstaff and Tucson before he moved to Phoenix to be near Megan Dorner, his future wife.

In 2015, Nate was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer. Under the care of brilliant physicians, and with fearless determination, Nate took to treatment well and overcame the prognosis. With resilience, he resumed his life: He married, bought a home and welcomed two adoring children. Whether exploring the zoo or hiking South Mountain, Nate and his family turned every weekend into an adventure. His cancer returned in 2021, and he bravely exhausted every medical option.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Tomlin. He is survived by his wife Megan Tomlin; their children Elias and Amelia; his mother, Bonnie Tomlin; sister, Cassie Tomlin and her husband Michael Cecchini; and brother Zack Tomlin.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 1, at Cornerstone Church, 7320 E. Palm Lane, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nate's name may be made to Barrow Neurological Institute, or to the Center for Transitional Neuro-Rehabilitation.