Wed, Sept. 21
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

Las Vegas police are investigating if a fan slapped Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when he approached the stands to greet an acquaintance after the Cardinals beat the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime in Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 18. (AP file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 20, 2022 2:44 p.m.

LAS VEGAS – Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.

Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he hadn't seen the video of the alleged altercation.

“I was just told about it,” Kingsbury said. “But I think that guy's a lowlife, whoever did it, and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.”

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.” He said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.

