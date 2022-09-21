Miner has new owner

KINGMAN - Lake Havasu City-based River City Newspapers will acquire the Mohave Valley Daily News and the Kingman Miner in a move that strengthens the company’s holdings in Mohave County and northwestern Arizona.

The company is acquiring the Mohave Valley Daily News from San Diego-based Brehm Communications. The deal with Brehm also includes three weekly newspapers -- the Wickenburg Sun, Laughlin Times and Needles Desert Star along with a direct mailed products Clippin’ the River, the Laughlin Entertainer and the Booster Advertiser.

Additionally, River City Newspapers will acquire the Kingman Miner and the Central Printing Facility in Golden Valley from Prescott-based Western News & Info, Inc.

River City Newspapers currently publishes Today’s News-Herald, a daily newspaper serving Lake Havasu City; the Parker Pioneer, a weekly publication in La Paz County; and “Havasu: Arizona’s Coastal Life,” a quarterly lifestyle magazine.

River City Newspapers is a partnership formed in 1995 between Western News & Info, Inc. and Sierra Vista-based Wick Communications.

Francis Wick, president and CEO of Wick Communications, said the expansion of the company brings new opportunities for collaboration between editors, reporters and other employees of the affiliated newspapers.

“The addition of two operations stewarded by family companies into RCN speaks to the commitment our companies have in professional local journalism," Wick said.

Blake DeWitt, senior vice president of Western News & Info, Inc. said the company is excited to offer expanded news, information and advertising coverage through the expansion into Bullhead City, Needles, Laughlin and Wickenburg.

“We’ve been long-time partners with Wick Communications and look forward to enhancing our partnership along with continuing our support of our employees and customers through our family-owned and operated entities,” DeWitt said. “We’re all about local news and advertising, and River City Newspapers will offer the best of both in every community we serve.”

Ryan Schuyler, president and CEO of Brehm Communications, said he was confident that the transfer of ownership would be a positive transition.

“This transaction is bittersweet as our family has been in the newspaper business for 102 years, however we felt it was time to pass these amazing publications and employees to a new home,” he said. “We have a great relationship with RCN and believe the newspapers are in good hands for years to come.”

Rich Macke, who was hired as president and publisher of RCN in December, will continue to lead the organization. He said he was grateful to both partner companies for supporting the expansion. Macke said the growth will allow for greater marketing opportunities for local businesses and expanded news coverage across Mohave County, the Tri-State Area and Wickenburg.

“Our goal is simple, to create and distribute the best local news content we can to the communities we serve through our print and digital publications, and help local businesses thrive by creating unique marketing opportunities to serve their needs,” Macke said.

The acquisition is planned to be final on Oct. 1.