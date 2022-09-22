Cross-country: Lee Williams competes at 4 Corners Invite

FLAGSTAFF – The Lee Williams High School girls’ cross-country team finished seventh out of 14 teams at the Four Corners Invitational Meet on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Top finishers for the Lady Vols included junior Taliyah Crook (12th, 20:42.9), senior Katalina Robinson (34th, 23:01.9), and freshman Taylor Novak (36th, 12:08.5).

“They did a really good job. Four of them are only freshmen and ran in just the second or third meet of their careers.” Lee Williams coach Joan Abraham said.

The Lee Williams boys’ squad placed 11th in an 18-team field, with a pair of top runners, junior Wyatt Pickering and Elias Wilcock, out of action.

Volunteers’ senior William Chmiel finished 12th in a 133-runner field in 17:04.7 to lead Lee Williams. Junior Tyler Allred finished 16th in 17:21.4.

The races were just three miles in distance instead of the usual 3.1 miles. Each runner for the boys and girls teams set personal bests for that distance. “The season is looking good,” Abraham said. “We have a busy next five weeks with the team’s favorite Desert Twilight meeting coming up.”

Flagstaff won both the boys’ and girls’ meet.