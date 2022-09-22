OFFERS
HSFB: KHS, Academy at home

Originally Published: September 22, 2022 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman and Kingman Academy will play at home this weekend and Lee Williams will take to the road as the high school football season nears the midway point.

Kingman, which hosts San Pasqual at 7 p.m. on Friday at Kingman High School, will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season after a 3-0 start.

San Pasqual has lost two straight games after a season-opening win. They’ve been outscored 85-6 in the two losses. Kingman fell 34-0 to Yuma last week.

Lee Williams at North Canyon

The Lee Williams Volunteers will be seeking a third-straight win after manhandling Estrella Foothills 50-6 at home last Friday.

Senior quarterback Troy Edwards threw five touchdown passes and rushed for 69 yards to spark the win.

North Canyon is 0-3 on the season, and has twice been limited to three or fewer points.

Cortez at Kingman Academy

Kingman Academy will be looking to reach the .500 mark when the 2-3 Tigers host the visiting Cortez Colts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Kingman High School.

Cortez could prove to be a tough test. They’re 4-1 on the season, but two of the wins were by forfeit.

Kingman Academy is hoping to capitalize off the momentum created by a 54-0 shutout win over visiting Catalina last week.

