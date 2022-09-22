OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 22
Letter | Thank you for a great Mohave County Fair

Originally Published: September 22, 2022 10:43 a.m.

Mohave County Parks expresses a hearty “thank you” to everyone who attended this year’s Mohave County Fair. The Fair’s theme, “Let the Good Times Roll,” certainly proved true.

The fair provided the opportunity to bring smiles and enjoyment to the fairgoers. Especially appreciated was the presence of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies in keeping it a safe and successful event.

Thanks to the sponsors, organizations, performers, exhibitors, concessionaires and vendors who collectively made the fun-filled fair experience an event that all enjoyed.

As for the volunteers, support staff and employees, it could not have been possible without their hard work and talent.

A full accounting on attendance and income will be reported soon. No doubt, it was an amazing and successful turnout. The county looks forward to next year’s fair to take place Sept. 14–17, 2023.

Roger Galloway

Mohave County Communications

