Obituary | Herman Reimer

Herman Reimer, 93, of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.



Herman was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Meade County, Kansas and married the love of his life, Lois Marie Reimer, on Dec. 23, 1950, in Kennsberg, Colorado. Herman was a wonderful helpmate and caregiver during their nearly 63 years of marriage. Upon answering God’s call to full-time ministry, Herman and Lois pastored churches in Colorado and Arizona. In addition to being very active in their pastorate, the Reimers committed many years to loving and caring for numerous foster children. Herman spent his final working years working in maintenance at the Willow Beach, Arizona fish hatchery. He was know for his love of people and his goats.



Herman is survived by a daughter, Jeannette Faye Reimer of Kingman, Arizona; two sons, Thomas Raymond Reimer (Melba) of Eagle Point, Oregon and James Douglas Reimer of Golden Valley, Arizona; nine grandchildren, Dannette Jeaniel Myers (Chuck), of Kingman, Arizona; Justin Quinn Price of Kingman, Arizona; Christina Marie Price of Kingman, Arizona; Raymond Lee Reimer (Kristi), of McMinnville, Oregon; Timothy Andrew Reimer of Eagle Point, Oregon ; Daniel Christian Reimer (Amy), of Eagle Point, Oregon; Yulise Joy Summers (Tyler) of Eagle Point, Oregon; Kailla Breanne Benjamin of Kingman, Arizona; and Matthew Douglas Reimer (Ashley) of Dolan Springs, Arizona; nine great-grandchildren -- Michael Aaron Myers, Hallie Mae Reimer, Gabriel Alexander Myers, Ashton Lee Dreyer, Renaye Ella Benjamin, Noah Ivan Reimer, Andrew Tyler Reimer, Jeremy Isaac Reimer and Isaak Dale Summers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Marie Reimer; his parents, Isaac and Agnes Reimer; and four brothers, Reuben Reimer, Benjamin Reimer, William Reimer and Paul Reimer.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m., with a potluck fellowship following, at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 Eagle Drive, Kingman, Arizona.