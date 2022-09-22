Rants and Raves | Sept. 23. 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Michael Reagan column: The Queen and I – If it talks like a fascist and acts likes a fascist it probably is. Why use the Queen’s death to try to defame American democracy?

Linda Athens letter: Biden’s dangerous for America – The people were lured under false pretenses. There was no communication informing Massachusetts they were coming. This was set up to fail and as a twisted joke for political grandstanding. Perhaps with adult discussions they could work out a process.

Don Martin column: Monsoon makes local elk hunt rough – That is ambushing or sniping, not hunting. Hunting is not supposed to be easy.

There is a gas station on Hualapai Mountain Road where you get gas for your car, but you can’t wash your car windows. Why? People are stealing the brushes and water buckets. What a shame! Who are all these lowlifes? Look at yourself in the mirror!

Pepper Trail column: Wild horses need to stop ruling the range – It’s the millions of livestock ruining the ranges; much more so than, by comparison, wild horses. We have a lot of open range in this country. I’m sure this land can stand the comparatively few wild horses running on it.

Isco expanding in Kingman – Good job, City of Kingman and the economic development team. This would have never happened before the city took back control of the industrial park. It shows that even in tough economic times companies can be enticed to move to Kingman.

Flood after flood – The roads have been devastated by the recent flooding. After hundreds of messages that I have sent to flood control, emergency management and the county superintendent’s office after each of the four floods this month, no one will come. It’s disgraceful!