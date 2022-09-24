Drive Electric Earth Day is Oct. 1 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Drive Electric Earth Day will be observed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Route 66 EV Museum at the Powerhouse Visitors Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.

Admission is free and the Historic EV Foundation will have some of the most rare and valuable vehicles in its collection on display, including:

– a rare 2008 Tesla Roadster (#480: Tesla sold only 2,450 of these pioneering EVs worldwide.)

– a 1930 Detroit Electric.

– a rare 2002 Toyota RAV4 EV.

– a record-setting EV racer.

– Willie Nelson’s Rolls-styled golf cart, and more.

Organizers promised in a news release the “most-diverse display of any of the Drive Electric events being planned nationwide.”

Attendees can talk to real-world drivers who advocate adopting EV technology.

The museum’s EV display of about 25 EVs is only one-fourth of the Historic EV Foundation’s world’s largest collection of historically significant EVs.

The Foundation will also present a brief program with the latest information presented about the Kingman facility being renovated to house the foundation’s new experimental EV exposition.

Sign-up at https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3400 as a participant to display your electric vehicle, as a volunteer to help with event logistics or as an attendee who is interested in learning more from drivers who will be sharing their first-hand uncensored knowledge about their EV experiences.

The event is presented by the Historic Electric Vehicle Foundation, the Kingman Office of Tourism, and the Route 66 Electric Vehicle Association chapter.