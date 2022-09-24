HSFB: Lee Williams, Kingman post lopsided wins

KINGMAN – Kingman and Lee Williams scored early and often to notch lopsided wins in high school football action on Friday, Sept. 24.

Lee Williams won a third straight game by building a 43-0 lead by halftime before cruising to a 49-6 win over North Canyon High School in Phoenix.

The Volunteers improved to 3-1 under head coach Stevann Brown. North Canyon is winless at 0-4.

Kingman exploded for 42 points in the first quarter to make quick work of visiting San Pasqual Valley.

The game was called at halftime with Kingman leading 54-0.

The Bulldog defense smothered San Pasqual, which lost 50 yards on the night, while KHS gained 247 yards rushing and 78 passing.

Jordan Primm led the Kingman ground attack with 69 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries. Nick Heburn ran for a pair of two-point conversions and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Kingman quarterback Gage Taffolla ran for 56 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion, and completed 3-of-3 passes for 78 yards, including a 42-yard scoring strike to Logan Drummond.

Seth Baylon added 63 yards rushing, plus a touchdown and two-point conversion, to the Kingman offense.

On defense Austin Chiquillo logged three quarterback sacks for Kingman, while Matt Herrera had two.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 with the win, while the Warriors slipped to 1-3.

Kingman travels to Parker on Friday, Sept. 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.