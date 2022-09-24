OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 25
Obituary | Jeanette Marie (Tacquard-Sims) Hunger

Jeanette Marie (Tacquard-Sims) Hunger

Jeanette Marie (Tacquard-Sims) Hunger

Originally Published: September 24, 2022 5:29 p.m.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother. Jeanette Marie (Tacquard, Sims) Hunger, 75, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at UMC hospital in Las Vegas. She was born Sept. 8, 1947 in Redondo Beach, California. She lived in Kingman, Arizona, from 1966 thru 2018.

She had a great sense of humor, and was an avid chess player. She had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. She will certainly be missed on Earth. She was a member of Rebekah’s, American Legion and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Robert Hunger, father H. Roy Tacquard, mother Virginia (Johnson) Tacquard, sister Louise (Tacquard) Dunham; nieces Sara Tacquard and Lora Smith; and granddaughter Paradise. She is survived by her brother Richard (Maureen) Tacquard of Phoenix, Arizona; daughters Ruth Marie May Carter of Las Vegas, Deborah Ann Schluter of Colonie, New York, Mariam Jane (Jason) Hart of Golden Valley Arizona, Cynthia Louise Hatcher of Las Vegas, Susann Irene Lane of Chappell, Nebraska; nephews Steve Dunham (Rachel), John Tacquard, Allen Dunham and Lance (Barbara) Tacquard; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the LDS Church at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28 at 4525 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas.

