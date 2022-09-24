Obituary | Preston Gary Eriksen

Preston Gary Eriksen was born April of 1987 in Phoenix, Arizona to Fred Eriksen and Cindy Peterson. Preston passed away at Sunrise Trauma Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 8, 2022, due to injuries received from a fall when he was 35.

Preston attended schools in Glendale, Arizona until moving to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2005, where he joined the Painters Union in Las Vegas and worked on the Civic Center Plaza and other hotels as a certified painter and wall-covering specialist until moving to Williams, Arizona, where he went to work for the Grand Canyon Railroad.

Preston was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and off-roading.

Preston was a self-taught mechanic and welder. He was always there to help his friends and relatives in times of need. Preston will be missed dearly by all who knew him, especially his family.

Survivors include his wife Emma if Kingman, Arizona; parents Cindy (Peterson) and Joel R. Splinter of Peoria, Arizona; and son Stetson and daughter Karley of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister and brother-in-law Donna and Daniel Barker of Harrison, Nebraska; sister Courtney of Peoria, Arizona; brother Tim of Pennsylvania, and stepsister Elizabeth of Mesa, Arizona; and uncles Chuck, Eric and Oscar of Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by his father Fred Eriksen; brother Steve; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.