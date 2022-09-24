OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 25
Rants and Raves | Sept. 25, 2022

Originally Published: September 24, 2022 5:36 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

A simple solution to Kingman’s water woes is to put the farms on water rations like other states do. They don’t care if the place goes dry. They will just pick up and go somewhere else.

My family enjoyed the Mohave County Fair. Short lines for rides, food and beer. We stayed and enjoyed the animals, art, rides and free music. The only thing I didn’t like was the gyro philly cheese steak sandwich for $17.50

Kingman doesn’t need another Dollar General store. It needs family-oriented spaces like an arcade or miniature golf. Who is approving the same buildings oppressing the community? How about a Target or a Costco? No way, let’s just do another dollar store.

To all Kingmanites against student loan forgiveness: Enjoy the doctor shortage here. One of the reasons for a shortage in rural areas is because doctors need to practice in more higher-paying cities to pay off their massive student debt.

