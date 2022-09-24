VB: Lady Vols go over .500

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team won 3-1 on Monday, Sept. 19 against Mingus Union in a game that was closer than the final score appears.

The Lady Vols of coach Riley Blake beat the Marauders by set scores of 25-13, 28-39, 25-21, 25-23.

Juniors Chelsea Torrey and Madison Slinkard led Lee Williams with 10 kills each, while senior Becca Arave added eight and senior Tatum Meins contributed seven apiece

Junior Tatum Taylor led the winners with five service aces. Junior Madi Brisco had 23 digs and Slinkard added 13.

The Lady Volunteers reached the .500 mark with the win, improving to 3-3. Mingus Union slipped to 3-5.

Volleyball

Lee Williams 3, Mohave 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team notched an easy 3-0 win over the visiting Mohave Thunderbirds in a matinee game at the Volunteers’ home court on Sept. 23.

The Vols’ won by set scores pf 28-27, 25-19 and 25-15.

Kingman Academy 3, St. John Paul II Catholic 0

AVONDALE – Senior Kimber Privetts recorded 14 kills, three blocks, four digs and 10 assists to lead the Kingman Academy Lady Tigers to a 3-0 win over St. John Paul II Catholic on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Coach Annette McCord’s squad won by set scores of 25-9, 25-19 and 25-13.

The Lady Tigers remained undefeated at 7-0 with the win. St. John Paul II Catholic fell to 5-3 overall.

Kingman Academy 3, NFL YET College Preparatory 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy of Learning volleyball team kept its undefeated season alive with a 3-0 win over NFL YET College Preparatory on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Lady Tigers improved to 8-0 on the season. The Eagles fell to 0-6.

ALA West Foothills 3, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School volleyball team fell 3-0 to visiting ALA West Foothills on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Set scores were not available.

Tonopah Valley 3, Kingman 0

TONOPAH – The Kingman High School volleyball team lost a seventh-consecitive game, falling 3-0 to Tonapah Valley on the road on Thursday,