Mon, Sept. 26
City Complex opening late on Wednesday, Sept. 28

The Main City Complex building in Kingman will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 instead of the usual 7 a.m. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 26, 2022 2:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Main City Complex building in Kingman will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 instead of the usual 7 a.m.

The late openings are utilized periodically to give departments time for employee safety and wellness programs.

“The city appreciates the community’s patience while we work to continue the importance of team wellness and a positive work culture within the city,” the city wrote in a news release.

