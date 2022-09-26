Kingman Academy beats Cortez, improves to 3-2 overall

KINGMAN – It was a long ride home to Phoenix for the Cortez High School football team, after suffering a 20-14 loss to Kingman Academy in a high school football game played Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, at Kingman High School.

It was the third straight win for Kingman Academy, which improved to 3-2 overall under first-year head coach Sean Windecker. Cortez slipped to 4-2. The score by quarters and statistics were not made available.

Kingman Academy leads the Class 2A Hassayampa Conference with a 3-1 mark in conference play. The initial state rankings for Class 2A will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 27.