45th annual Andy Devine Awards distributed

KINGMAN – The 45th Annual Andy Devine Awards highlighted a variety of individuals and businesses that have made an impact in Kingman.

The awards and dinner were hosted on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th St. in Kingman, resulting in a tie for Most Improved Commercial Property. The winners include:

– Horizon Community Bank and Liquid Bistro, Most Improved Commercial Property

– Lanie Dela Pena, Student of the Year

– Shelley Oestmann, Educator of the Year

– Pitchfork Market, Business of the Year

– Art Stiers, Citizen of the Year

– Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, Organization of the Year

– Mike Cobb, Public Service Award

– Dan Messersmith, Lifetime Achiever Award

– The Kingman Arizona Area Chamber of Commerce accepts nominees year-round. Nominees for the 2023 Andy Awards can be nominated at https://kingmanchamber.com/andy-awards/.