Alpaca Farm Days: 17th annual celebration slated for Oct. 1-2 near Kingman

KINGMAN – The 17th Annual Alpaca Farm Days Celebration is scheduled for this weekend, and people of all ages are welcome to the free event.

Every year owners of the Alpacas of the Southwest Ranch Ron and Anna Nyberg welcome community members to their farm for a weekend to meet their alpacas and learn about the fuzzy creatures. The event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm is at 1108 McCarrel Road in Kingman.

The farm has been in operation since 2003 for the Nyberg’s to share their love for alpacas and provide alpacas products, such as socks and sweaters. The store will be open over the weekend, according to a press release from organizers. A variety of local artisans will have clothes, candles, art and jewelry for sale.

Since its founding, the event is an opportunity for entertainment and education. People will get to pet the alpacas and learn about how alpaca fiber is turned into yarn.

Besides alpacas, the Kid’s Arts and Craft Cabin will enable kids to create and take their art projects home. Rock-painting and face-painting booths will also be available.

The Mohave Rock and Gem Club will share information on local gems and minerals with attendees.

On Saturday, the High Desert Astronomy Club will have a solar telescope to view the sun's activity.

Organizers ask attendees to please leave pets at home. Cold beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information visit southwestalpacatours.com or call 928-225-1450.