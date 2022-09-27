City of Kingman unveils new payment portal

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has launched a new payment portal for utility billing and other payments.

Current users will need to re-register to utilize the new portal.

According to a city news release, the new payment portal accepts the current payment methods, as well as a more diverse array like pay-by-phone, Google and Apple Pay, Venmo and PayPal.

It also allows customers to make one-time payments and set up text or email reminders for their bill, including a pay-by-text option.

Existing accounts did not roll over to the new system, so customers who use a recurring credit/debit card payment method will need to re-register in the new portal. It is important for utility billing customers to know:

– If you are currently enrolled in recurring auto credit/debit card payments, you will need to re-enroll in this payment method, via the new online portal.

– If you are currently enrolled in bank draft payments from a checking or savings account, no action is needed. Your payments will continue to be drafted on the bill due date.

– If you are a paperless (e-bill) customer, you will continue to receive your bill by this method, however, you will not be able to view prior bills in the portal. Please refer to past emails to view the PDF attachment of your bill.

– The pay-by-phone system has been updated to allow customers to enter their customer and account numbers together, instead of having to enter a dash between them.

“Testing the new portal went very well, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this new payment portal to our customers,” City of Kingman Financial Services Director Tina Moline said.

The new portal can be accessed in several ways including scanning the QR code included on the bill insert customers received with their last utility bill, accessing it on the Utility Billing page of the city’s website, or by going to the new payments pages on the city’s website at https://payments.cityofkingman.gov.

The Kingman customer service team will help customers transition. Staff said the new portal is easier to use and more intuitive for customers.

A FAQ page can be found at https://bit.ly/3xWhvZ4.