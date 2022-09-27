Kingman Grand Prix unfolds this weekend

KINGMAN – The Kingman Grand Prix is a two-day motocross motorsport event hosted by Arizona Offroad Promotions to get riders of all ages and levels on the race track. Competition will be held in numerous classes and divisions of UTVs, quads, trikes, bikes and E-bicycles.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at Long Mountain Event Center. To get to the facility that does not have an address take Highway 66 towards the Kingman Municipal Airport, turn left at the light on E. Grace Neal Parkway, turn right on N. Avenida Verde and follow the signs to the gate.

Organizer Kyle Krause said this is the first time the event will be held in Kingman, and he hopes more motorsport events can be hosted in town. He estimated that 400-500 people are signed up to participate.

“It’s a lot of action,” organizer Kyle Krause said. “From participants of all ages, races and crashes.”

While online registration is closed, people can register for motorcycle, ATV and UTV competitions at the track.

Krause said riders ages 2 to 80 have signed up to race.

“Anyone can race,” Krause said. “You don’t have to be a part of the (AZOP) race to participate,” Krause said.

For those just attending the event, adults get in for $10 and children ages 6 to 12 pay $5. Kids under 5 get in for free. There’s a $30 per vehicle camping fee for the weekend, and a variety of food vendors will be on site.