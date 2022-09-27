Kingman Police Department seeks candy for 2022 Pumpkin Patrol

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police is seeking candy donations for the 49th Annual KPD Pumpkin Patrol.

Each year on Halloween officers hand out candy during their increased presence to protect trick-or-treaters and community members. The KPD Pumpkin Patrol will be present on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

KPD will assign additional personnel on Oct. 31 in neighborhoods to interact with community members and keep neighborhoods safe. A plastic jack-o-lantern will be placed on police vehicles.

Donations of cash or wrapped candy can be made at the Kingman Police Department headquarters at 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.