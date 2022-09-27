OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Sept. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Police Department seeks candy for 2022 Pumpkin Patrol

The Kingman Police Department is seeking donations of candy or cash so they can distribute candy to children who are out trick-or-treating during their annual Pumpkin Patrol safety patrol conducted on Halloween night. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Police Department is seeking donations of candy or cash so they can distribute candy to children who are out trick-or-treating during their annual Pumpkin Patrol safety patrol conducted on Halloween night. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 27, 2022 3:31 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 4:39 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police is seeking candy donations for the 49th Annual KPD Pumpkin Patrol.

Each year on Halloween officers hand out candy during their increased presence to protect trick-or-treaters and community members. The KPD Pumpkin Patrol will be present on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

KPD will assign additional personnel on Oct. 31 in neighborhoods to interact with community members and keep neighborhoods safe. A plastic jack-o-lantern will be placed on police vehicles.

Donations of cash or wrapped candy can be made at the Kingman Police Department headquarters at 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State