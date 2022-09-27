Kingman Police Department seeks candy for 2022 Pumpkin Patrol
Updated as of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 4:39 PM
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police is seeking candy donations for the 49th Annual KPD Pumpkin Patrol.
Each year on Halloween officers hand out candy during their increased presence to protect trick-or-treaters and community members. The KPD Pumpkin Patrol will be present on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
KPD will assign additional personnel on Oct. 31 in neighborhoods to interact with community members and keep neighborhoods safe. A plastic jack-o-lantern will be placed on police vehicles.
Donations of cash or wrapped candy can be made at the Kingman Police Department headquarters at 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: