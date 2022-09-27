OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Sept. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman VFW to be honored for donation

Originally Published: September 27, 2022 3:43 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 4:39 PM

KINGMAN – Mentally Ill Kids in Distress (MIKID), an organization that serves children and families with behavioral health challenges, will dedicate a new sports court and shade awning to to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10380 of Kingman for use by behaviorally challenged children and families.

The VFW donated $20,000 to the organization in November, 2020 to build the facilities on MIKID grounds at 2615 E. Beverly Ave. in Kingman.

The event will be held on National VFW Day, Thursday, Sept. 29. at 5:30 p.m. at the court. Barbecue-style refreshments will be provided to the first 100 people to RSVP at www.mikid.org/VFW.

“In addition to recognizing National VFW Day, MIKID is hosting this event to thank VFW Post 10386 for their generous donation,” the organization wrote in a news release.

MIKID provides mental health and support services to more than 150 children and families every month at its Kingman facility, which is one out of eight locations across the state.

“We are so grateful to the VFW,” MIKID CEO Jeff Kazmierczak said. “This outdoor recreation area is so important to the children and families that we serve. It is vital for children to be able to participate regularly in sports and to play outdoors.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State