Kingman VFW to be honored for donation

KINGMAN – Mentally Ill Kids in Distress (MIKID), an organization that serves children and families with behavioral health challenges, will dedicate a new sports court and shade awning to to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10380 of Kingman for use by behaviorally challenged children and families.

The VFW donated $20,000 to the organization in November, 2020 to build the facilities on MIKID grounds at 2615 E. Beverly Ave. in Kingman.

The event will be held on National VFW Day, Thursday, Sept. 29. at 5:30 p.m. at the court. Barbecue-style refreshments will be provided to the first 100 people to RSVP at www.mikid.org/VFW.

“In addition to recognizing National VFW Day, MIKID is hosting this event to thank VFW Post 10386 for their generous donation,” the organization wrote in a news release.

MIKID provides mental health and support services to more than 150 children and families every month at its Kingman facility, which is one out of eight locations across the state.

“We are so grateful to the VFW,” MIKID CEO Jeff Kazmierczak said. “This outdoor recreation area is so important to the children and families that we serve. It is vital for children to be able to participate regularly in sports and to play outdoors.”