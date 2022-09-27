Ride to honor fallen heroes began at sheriff’s office in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Arizona Fallen Hero Memorial Ride started its journey at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman with a brief ceremony.

According to MCSO’s Facebook page, the riders traveled 240 miles through Wikieup, Prescott National Forest, Cornville and Flagstaff.

The annual ride began on Saturday, Sept. 24 and included first responders, veterans and civilians who honor those who have died in the line of duty, according to the AFHMR website. Sgt. Brian Stock and his brother, nephew and son represented MCSO.

The ride was inaugurated in 2018 to honor 30 Arizona Department of Safety officers killed in the line of duty. Money raised from the ride is donated to organizations that provide assistance to families of a fallen or injured first responder.