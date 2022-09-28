OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Sept. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Hold fire: Re-enactors fear being targeted by NY gun law

Civil War re-enactors in New York worry that the state’s new gun law will keep them from firing their guns. (Photo by jonathunder, cc-by-sa-1.2, https://bit.ly/3ShfoXI)

Civil War re-enactors in New York worry that the state’s new gun law will keep them from firing their guns. (Photo by jonathunder, cc-by-sa-1.2, https://bit.ly/3ShfoXI)

MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 28, 2022 9:17 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. - Some historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state's new gun rules — an unplanned side effect of a law designed to protect the public's safety.

The law that went into effect this month declares parks, government property and a long list of other “sensitive” places off limits to guns. The rules were geared more for semiautomatic pistols than flintlock weapons, but re-enactors who fear being arrested if they publicly re-stage battles from the colonial era to the Civil War are staying off the field.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration insists that historical battle re-enactments are still OK, and some have still taken place this month. But persistent skepticism among event organizers and participants has resulted in some cancellations, like an 18th century encampment and battle re-enactment planned for last weekend north of Saratoga Springs.

“We’ve been getting reports from units that were supposed to attend that they don’t feel comfortable transporting muskets or bringing muskets to the site,” said Harold Nicholson, a re-enactor involved in the event at Rogers Island. “And so at that point, we decided that it was probably best not to (go ahead)."

The consternation stems from a law quickly approved after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated New York's requirement that people must demonstrate an unusual threat to their safety to qualify for a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.

Hochul and her fellow Democrats in control of the state Legislature responded with a law that set strict new licensing criteria and limited where handguns, shotguns and rifles can be carried. Some re-enactors looking at the letter of the law have concluded the old-style weapons they use could place them in the crosshairs of the new rules.

Among the canceled events: two Civil War re-enactments in upstate New York this month and a Revolutionary War raid that was to be staged this weekend at the Fort Klock historic site in the Mohawk Valley.

“The reason why we canceled it was for fear of exposing the people that we invited to the event to prosecution for committing a felony,” said Robert Metzger, a re-enactor who chairs the board of Fort Klock Historic Restoration.

Metzger said he realizes local sheriff's deputies have “a lot better things to do than to harass 70-year-old men with flintlocks,” but there was a chance someone could complain. And the not-for-profit group did not want to take the chance of losing its state charter.

He added that re-enactors from Canada were reluctant to come down for the event.

Hochul's press office, in a prepared statement, said historical re-enactments can continue under the law “and there should be no concern otherwise.”

“We will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can proceed as they have for centuries,” the administration said. "In the meantime, individuals who have lawfully participated in reenactments should continue to do so.”

Organizers of a re-enactment at Fort Ticonderoga in northern New York took that advice, hosting a recreation of a 1777 raid on the fort.

“Both the governor’s office and state leadership advised us to just continue operations as usual,” said Beth Hill, president and CEO of the Fort Ticonderoga Association. “So we haven’t changed anything.”

But the governor's repeated assurances have meant less to other groups. They say they will not feel secure on simulated battlefields in New York until there are changes in the law making it clear they won't become defendants if they act like historical soldiers.

“We want our history to live,” Metzger said. “And they’re making it quite difficult.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State