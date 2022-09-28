Information sought for graffiti downtown

KINGMAN - A $500 reward is being offered by downtown Kingman merchants for information on graffiti that’s been popping up in downtown Kingman.

According to the Kingman Police Department’s Facebook page, law enforcement is seeking information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for graffiti throughout downtown Kingman. The graffiti is the same as the picture provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 928-753-2191 or Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.