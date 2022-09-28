KHS, KAOL play on the road

KINGMAN – Kingman and Kingman Academy high schools will play away games on Friday, Sept. 29, while Lee Williams will have the week off.

Kingman, which is ranked 12th in the state in Class 3A, will travel to Parker for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Broncs are 1-4 on the season, and are coming off a 46-33 home loss to Coolidge.

The Bulldogs are fresh off a 54-0 home win over San Pasqual on Sept. 23 in a game that was halted at halftime.

Kingman junior quarterback Gage Taffolla was 3-for-3 passing with a touchdown, while senior Jordan Primm led the Bulldog rushing attacks with 69 yards gained and two touchdowns on just three touches. Junior Logan Drummond caught a 42-yard touchdown pass.

Austin Chiquillo had six tackles and three sacks to lead Kingman on defense. The Bulldogs recorded eight quarterback sacks in two quarters of play and held the visitors to negative offensive yardage. Nick Heburn and Connor Nelson recovered fumbles for the winners.

Kingman Academy visits Highland Prep (3-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. Highland Prep has won two of its past three games, but lost 32-21 to Madison Highland last Friday.

Academy is 3-2 on the season under first-year head coach Sean Windecker. They’re led by junior quarterback Casen Short, who was 9-for-12 for 228 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday’s 20-14 win over Cortez (4-2) at Kingman High School; and senior running back Will Robinson, who rushed for 125 yards on 15 carries. Senior Jacob Parrott and junior Mason Anderson caught touchdown passes for the Tigers.

On defense, Academy junior Mason Anderson was in on 11 tackles, including six solos, and recorded six of Academy’s nine quarterback sacks. David Vandeman, Noah Bower and Robinson recovered fumbles for Kingman Academy.

Lee Williams (3-1) has a bye week this week before finishing with six straight games beginning Friday, Oct. 7 when they host Apache Junction (3-0) at 7 p.m.

The Volunteers have won three straight games by lopsided scores, outscoring their opponents 147-27 under first-year coach Stevann Brown.

In last Friday’s win at North Canyon High School, senior quarterback Troy Edwards completed 10-of-12 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He added 36 yards rushing on three carries.

Junior Kruz Yocum led the Volunteer rushing attack with 59 yards on five carries, sophomore Thomas Doxtader caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Reilly Feil had four grabs good for 59 yards and a score.

On defense, Jose Abrego and Brayden Peterson had a hand in seven tackles each. Edwards intercepted a pass for Lee Williams, while Feil recovered a fumble.