OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Sept. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Nevada inmate escapes

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections photo)

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections photo)

Originally Published: September 28, 2022 11:52 a.m.

KINGMAN — Nevada Department of Corrections announced inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on their Facebook page that the inmate convicted of murder had escaped, but did not clarify which day he escaped. No other information has been released.

Law enforcement wrote that Duarte-Herrera should not be approached and to call 911 if he is seen.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State