Fri, Sept. 30
11th annual Kingman Daddy Daughter Dance set for Oct. 15

The Kingman Rotary Club’s annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Metcalfe Park in downtown Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 29, 2022 4:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Rotary Club’s 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Metcalfe Park at 315 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

Proceeds from the event pay for the club’s scholarship program, which distributes roughly $10,000 to local students.

Daddy and daughters of all ages are invited to enjoy a live DJ, arts and crafts, activities and games. There will be face painting, gems and glitter by Nudge Pudge, photos for $10 by Richard D. Photography, and Milkshakes by Majik Milkshakes.

Tickets cost $40 for Daddy and daughter(s).

For more information contact Randy Cook at 928-715-1074.

