11th annual Kingman Daddy Daughter Dance set for Oct. 15

KINGMAN – The Kingman Rotary Club’s 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Metcalfe Park at 315 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

Proceeds from the event pay for the club’s scholarship program, which distributes roughly $10,000 to local students.

Daddy and daughters of all ages are invited to enjoy a live DJ, arts and crafts, activities and games. There will be face painting, gems and glitter by Nudge Pudge, photos for $10 by Richard D. Photography, and Milkshakes by Majik Milkshakes.

Tickets cost $40 for Daddy and daughter(s).

For more information contact Randy Cook at 928-715-1074.