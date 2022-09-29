OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 30
Book sale slated at Kingman Library

A book sale will be hosted by the Friends of the Kingman Library at the library at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. (File photo)

Originally Published: September 29, 2022 4:51 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 29, 2022 5:09 PM

KINGMAN – A Book Sale hosted by The Friends of the Kingman Library will be held in the program room at the Mohave County Library-Kingman branch located at 3269 N. Burbank Street.

The sale is open to everyone Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Members of the “Friends of the Mohave County Library-Kingman” receive a 10% discount Friday, Oct. 21; and a 20% discount Saturday, Oct. 22. Non-members may join upon entry.

There will be a bargain area where items range from free to $1. Credit/debit cards and cash will be accepted.

“Select from a large variety of new and used books for all ages including, large print, CDs, DVDs, and more,” the friends of the library wrote in a news release. Proceeds benefit the Mohave County Library- Kingman branch.

