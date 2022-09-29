City of Kingman to hold sales tax open houses

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will hold two informational open houses regarding Proposition 415, the proposed city sales tax increase to help fix residential roads.

The first will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Kingman City Council Chambers at 310 N. 4th St. The second open house will be held at the same time and location on Tuesday, Oct.18, according to a City of Kingman news release.

Kingman residents will decide whether to implement the 0.56% city sales tax increase on the upcoming November ballot. The money would be used towards establishing a pavement preservation program to maintain city streets.

“These informational open houses are another way to ensure the voting public receives the facts about Proposition 415,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said

Per Arizona Revised Statue, the City of Kingman may provide information regarding the ballot issue, just not advocacy.

Individual councilmembers are allowed to advocate for ballot issues including the use of their official title but again they cannot use city resources to facilitate or support those efforts. In addition, the council, as a whole, cannot take a position.