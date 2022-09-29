OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

City of Kingman to hold sales tax open houses

Originally Published: September 29, 2022 4:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will hold two informational open houses regarding Proposition 415, the proposed city sales tax increase to help fix residential roads.

The first will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Kingman City Council Chambers at 310 N. 4th St. The second open house will be held at the same time and location on Tuesday, Oct.18, according to a City of Kingman news release.

Kingman residents will decide whether to implement the 0.56% city sales tax increase on the upcoming November ballot. The money would be used towards establishing a pavement preservation program to maintain city streets.

“These informational open houses are another way to ensure the voting public receives the facts about Proposition 415,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said

Per Arizona Revised Statue, the City of Kingman may provide information regarding the ballot issue, just not advocacy.

Individual councilmembers are allowed to advocate for ballot issues including the use of their official title but again they cannot use city resources to facilitate or support those efforts. In addition, the council, as a whole, cannot take a position.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State