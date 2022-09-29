OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Free Ride: Bus pass donations sought for veterans in Kingman

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is seeking donations to give bus passes to veterans in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is seeking donations to give bus passes to veterans in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: September 29, 2022 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – An easy way for folks to give back to veterans is by donating to the Veterans Daily Bus Pass Donation Program, which has recently seen a decline in donations.

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council in partnership with the City of Kingman adopted the program in 2021 to help veterans get to appointments, pick up prescriptions, visit stores and go to work. The $5 donated day passes help save veterans money, especially when gas prices and necessities are high, JAVC President Pat Farrell said.

“It gets them where they need to go and it saves money,” Farrell said.

So far around 270 bus passes have been donated and Farrell said they hope to get 500 more donated. Farrell said money is tight for some veterans and transportation can be one less thing for them to worry about.

“It gets the community involved to help out veterans,” Farrell said.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people could ride KART for free. However, free rides ended last summer and local veterans raised concerns about the expense. Farrell said over half of veterans in the county are age 65 or older, and affordable transportation is a must for them.

The cost of living has also gone up in Kingman, and veterans’ pensions have not kept up with the increasing costs of food, rent and gas. Farrell said many veterans are also without a car, so KART is how they get to and from their destination.

“Just think what you would do,” if you didn’t have transportation, Farrell said. “It’s tough to get around, especially for those with disabilities.”

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3LQDlml. For veterans seeking a bus pass contact 928-715-1244.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State