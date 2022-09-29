Free Ride: Bus pass donations sought for veterans in Kingman

KINGMAN – An easy way for folks to give back to veterans is by donating to the Veterans Daily Bus Pass Donation Program, which has recently seen a decline in donations.

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council in partnership with the City of Kingman adopted the program in 2021 to help veterans get to appointments, pick up prescriptions, visit stores and go to work. The $5 donated day passes help save veterans money, especially when gas prices and necessities are high, JAVC President Pat Farrell said.

“It gets them where they need to go and it saves money,” Farrell said.

So far around 270 bus passes have been donated and Farrell said they hope to get 500 more donated. Farrell said money is tight for some veterans and transportation can be one less thing for them to worry about.

“It gets the community involved to help out veterans,” Farrell said.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people could ride KART for free. However, free rides ended last summer and local veterans raised concerns about the expense. Farrell said over half of veterans in the county are age 65 or older, and affordable transportation is a must for them.

The cost of living has also gone up in Kingman, and veterans’ pensions have not kept up with the increasing costs of food, rent and gas. Farrell said many veterans are also without a car, so KART is how they get to and from their destination.



“Just think what you would do,” if you didn’t have transportation, Farrell said. “It’s tough to get around, especially for those with disabilities.”

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3LQDlml. For veterans seeking a bus pass contact 928-715-1244.