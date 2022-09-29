OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 30
Kingman Mayor, school board candidate to address Republican Forum

Ken Watkins (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 29, 2022 4:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – The October Mohave Republican Forum will include Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins and Kingman Unified School District School Board candidate Toni Henry as guest speakers.

The meeting is slated for Wednesday, Oct.12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, in Kingman.

Watkins will be speaking and answering questions regarding proposed Prop 415, a .56% sales tax for the pavement preservation program, and the impact it will have the city.

Henry will address what she considers to be current issues and decisions made by the KUSD board and the impact these decisions will have on our schools. She will also address other matters she considers to be of importance, goals she will seek to achieve if she is elected to the position and why she is qualified for the position.

In addition to the speakers, a presentation and discussion on the ballot propositions for the upcoming Nov. 8 election will be given.

The meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with meeting costs. An early bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their meals prior to 4 p.m.

For reservations, which are requested, or for more information, please contact Rita Basinger at 928- 692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

