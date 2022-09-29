OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 30
Kingman's 14th annual Brews and Brats Oktoberfest is Oct. 7-8

The 14th annual Brews and Brats Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 7-8 in Metcalfe Park in downtown Kingman. (File photo)

Originally Published: September 29, 2022 4:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 14th Annual Brews and Brats Oktoberfest, presented by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club, will take place on Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Metcalfe Park at the corner of Beale and Grandview Streets in downtown Kingman.

Festivities include local craft beer, bratwurst and sauerkraut, pretzels, soda, live entertainment, games, vendors and family fun, the club wrote in a news release.

There is no charge to attend. Proceeds benefit the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Foundation and support local service projects.

