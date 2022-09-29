Obituary | George Allen Logan

George Allen Logan was born in Kingman on Aug. 2, 1944. George passed away at home on Aug. 29, 2022. He is together again with his wife Bonnie and his daughter Kim. “Together Again”

He is survived by his sons, Shawn and Michael Logan; brother Leonard (Vickie), niece Kendra; nephews Darran and Albert Logan; and Aunt Rita (Ronnie) Wienke.

The rest of his family and friends remember George for his storytelling. Just like a fish story, it got longer and better with each telling. There will be no services.