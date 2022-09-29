OFFERS
Obituary | Marcus Adam Fuentes

Originally Published: September 29, 2022 2:16 p.m.

Marcus Adam Fuentes was born June 25, 1986 and entered into rest Sept. 15, 2022.

Marcus was born and raised in Kingman. He attended Kingman High School where he played football all through his high school years. He worked as a framer and did fabrication work. Marcus loved a cold beer, a good football game, and his friends and family. He loved and enjoyed life. The smile he had and his laugh was so contagious he would light up a room. Marcus was a person that could make you laugh on your saddest day. Those that knew Marcus, even just a little bit, lost a shining light in their lives.

It is with the deepest sorrow in our hearts we now have to say good-bye.

Marcus is survived by a son, Braydon Fuentes; parents Kathy and Curtis Gronskei; brother Daniel Kenemore, sister Miranda Keany (Chad); nephews Deegan, Wyatt, Collin and Leveigh; niece Dalilah, goddaughter Adylean, nana Paula, great-grandmother Connie, and endless cousins, aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene, 4715 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona.

